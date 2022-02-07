The US administration is working closely with the US Congress and foreign allies to increase military aid to Ukraine. This was announced during a press conference by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. TASS.

“We continue to work closely with Congress, as well as allies and partners, to significantly increase the amount of assistance to Ukraine and help it prepare to defend itself,” the head of the State Department said. According to him, in 2021, Washington provided Kiev with $650 million to strengthen its defense capability.

He also recalled that the United States allowed its allies to supply Ukraine with American military equipment and deployed additional forces in Europe. All US units in the region were put on high alert to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.

Earlier, Anthony Blinken and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the situation around Ukraine and the strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank during a telephone conversation. According to the report, it was about the efforts of NATO allies, US partners in the EU, the G7 countries and other partners to respond to the “continuing increase in the presence of Russian armed forces near the borders of Ukraine.”