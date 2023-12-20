Blinken: Russia, China and Iran will be happy if Congress does not allocate money to Kyiv

Russia, China and Iran will be happy if the US Congress does not approve the allocation of additional money to assist Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this, writes TASS.

As the diplomat clarified, almost all the assistance allocated to Kyiv and the funds included in the package request for additional funding are invested within the United States. They help strengthen the defense industrial base, the Secretary of State indicated.

Blinken said he hopes Congress will approve aid to Ukraine and do so quickly. “We know who will be happy if for some reason the funding request is not approved. They are in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran,” he said about the attitude of these countries to the issue of assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US administration had about one billion dollars left to help Ukraine.