Washington sees no signs that Moscow is preparing to use its nuclear weapons. This was announced on Friday, February 29, by the head of the US State Department press service, Matthew Miller, at a regular briefing.

It is noted that the United States in the past conveyed to Russia privately and through direct communication channels the possible consequences of the use of nuclear weapons.

“At the same time, we do not see any signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, we will continue to closely monitor this,” he said.

Earlier, on February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking with a message to the Federal Assembly, announced that all of his instructions regarding weapons, given in his message in 2018, have been completed or are being completed. Thus, the Kinzhal hypersonic complex and Sarmat heavy serial ballistic missiles have been put on combat duty, and the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missiles and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle have shown high efficiency in tests that will soon be completed. In addition, the president said that Russia's strategic nuclear forces are in full combat readiness.

Also on February 29, the head of the Strategic Command (STRATCOM) of the US Armed Forces, General Anthony Cotton, noted that Russia has the largest and most diverse nuclear arsenal.

On February 16, American President Joe Biden said that the United States does not see an immediate nuclear threat to the American people from the Russian Federation.

On February 2, Putin said that the state’s nuclear forces had been updated by 95%, and their naval part had been updated by almost 100%. He emphasized that this is a “good, reliable rear” for the strategic security of the Russian Federation. He added that the same levels of modernization will be achieved in the field of conventional weapons.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on January 26 that the country's defense projects in 2023 were focused on creating infrastructure for nuclear deterrent forces. All planned activities were successfully implemented; 2,772 buildings and structures were built.

Before this, on June 16, the head of state noted that Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons. He noted that Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries. At the same time, the United States is the only state in the world that has used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state, thereby creating a precedent, the Russian leader emphasized then.