The State Department announced that it retained its previous position, according to which it would not be possible to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through sanctions. At the same time, Washington wants to make sure that Russia “will not use energy as a weapon against Ukraine and others.” This was announced on Monday, June 21, by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a special telephone briefing.

“We will try to involve Germany diplomatically in order to reduce the risks (from the pipeline),” Blinken said ahead of his trip to Europe.

He added that the United States intends to “emphasize its beliefs that this threatens the energy security of Europe and Ukraine,” and is also “a geopolitical project of Russia.”

The US Secretary of State is planning a visit to Europe from June 22 to June 29, in Berlin he will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. According to Blinken, the US administration is ready to continue discussions in Berlin and with Ukraine on the SP-2 and energy security.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States announced sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in order to cover up its own lack of competitiveness. In her opinion, this is not only a loss of commercial benefit for the American side, but also a blow. Since, Zakharova clarified, the United States has already “declared itself the leaders of the world, they are telling how to live in Europe in all directions.”

On June 20, Assistant to US President Joe Biden for National Security Jake Sullivan spoke about Washington’s plans to impose new sanctions over SP-2. He announced the American leader’s readiness to impose restrictions on Russian organizations involved in the construction of the pipeline every 90 days.

On June 21, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, noted that Russia will continue its dialogue with the United States and work with European partners for the early launch of SP-2.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed. The latter fears a halt in the transit of Russian gas through its territory. At the same time, the United States expects to bring its liquefied natural gas to the European market.