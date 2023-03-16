The US State Department called Russia’s suspension of participation in the START treaty legally incorrect

The US State Department has refused to recognize Russia’s suspension of participation in the Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (START). This is reported RIA News.

The American department called Moscow’s decision “legally incorrect” and indicated that Russia is still “bound by obligations under the agreement.”

The American Foreign Ministry expressed its readiness to meet with the Russian side to resolve concerns, saying that there are no obstacles to inspections under the agreement.

The State Department also drew attention to the fact that the Russian inspectors have all the necessary visas and the absence of “sanctions that would prevent Russia from fully enjoying the rights to inspections.”

Earlier, the head of the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM), Air Force General Anthony Cotton, said that Washington hopes for Russia’s return to the START, in which it suspended at the end of February. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also addressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with such an appeal.

February 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed law on the suspension of the country’s participation in START.