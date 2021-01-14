The US State Department recalled sanctions for participation in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was announced by a representative of the department, reports TASS…

According to him, the State Department has already informed the companies of additional sanctions, as well as the risk of sanctions for continuing ties with the project. The restrictions relate to the law on ensuring European energy security within the framework of the defense budget for the 2021 financial year, the representative explained.

Earlier Bloomberg learned that the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline plans to complete its construction in June this year. According to the American publication, the pipe-laying barge “Fortuna” should complete work in the waters of Denmark at the end of May, and then go to Germany.

Prior to this, Nord Stream 2 AG confirmed the timing of the resumption of the construction of Nord Stream 2. Pipelay work, including preparatory activities and testing, will begin on 15 January.

Laying of Nord Stream 2 was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but was postponed after the Swiss ship Allseas left the project. This happened after the US imposed sanctions on construction participants.