State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US authorities intend to resolutely respond to Russia’s actions, which, according to Washington, harm American interests. It is reported by TASS…

At the same time, he noted that the United States will continue to seek opportunities for cooperation with Russia in those areas where it is possible. According to Price, Moscow’s actions around the world cannot remain unanswered. “Where possible, the US will continue to seek opportunities for cooperation with Russia. Our goal is to have a predictable and stable relationship with Russia, ”he said.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow’s response to the sanctions will be “inevitable” and tough.