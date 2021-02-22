US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States will continue to monitor the organizations involved in the construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for possible sanctions. RIA News.

“We will continue to study the organizations involved in potentially sanctioned activities,” he said.

He noted that Congress was provided with a list of 15 organizations that “in good faith” terminated their activities on the gas pipeline and therefore “at the moment” are not subject to US sanctions.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the laying of two lines of a gas pipeline from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The United States is actively opposed to the construction of the pipeline, promoting its liquefied natural gas to Europe. Washington periodically imposes sanctions against the project.