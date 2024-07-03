State Department: Ukraine to Increase Range of Strikes on Russia in Case of Frontline Expanding

Ukraine, with the permission of the United States, will increase the range of strikes on Russian territory in the event of the expansion of the front by Russian troops. This condition was named by the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien, reports RBC.

“As National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week, if Russia tries to expand that front, Ukraine will be allowed to pursue its objectives at a greater distance,” the State Department official said.

O’Brien thus responded to a question from Republican Congressman Thomas Kean, who noted that Ukraine was allowed to strike Russian territory amid the successful advance of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. The Republican asked O’Brien about the number of Russian military bases that Ukraine cannot attack due to the maximum permitted strike range of 100 kilometers.

Earlier it was reported that the United States did not allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike key Russian airfields due to limitations on the range of attacks.