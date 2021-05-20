Russia and the United States have a number of areas for cooperation. They relate to the situation in some regions of the world, as well as direct relations between the two countries. This is stated in the statement of the representative of the US State Department, published following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries, Sergei Lavrov and Anthony Blinken. Excerpts from the document are cited by CNN.

Thus, according to Price, Washington has expressed an interest in a more predictable relationship with Moscow. In addition, as stated in the statement, Lavrov and Blinken discussed Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council and the need for cooperation in the region.

“The Secretary of State stressed the importance of ensuring humanitarian access for the people of Syria. They also discussed regional issues, including the search for a long-term political solution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ”the representative of the department said.

In addition, Blinken and Lavrov discussed areas of permanent cooperation, such as Afghanistan, strategic stability, prevention of nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea. Price clarified that the foreign ministers pledged to continue the discussion in the future.

On the night of May 20 (Moscow time) in Reykjavik, a bilateral meeting between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the head of the US State Department ended. According to Sergei Lavrov, the negotiations were constructive. The diplomat added that, despite the abundance of “blockages” in relations with Washington, he felt Blinken’s desire to eliminate them.