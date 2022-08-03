Washington is concerned about the interaction between China and Russia in the nuclear field. This was announced on Wednesday, August 3, by the US Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins.

“We are following the discussions of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear energy around the world and in Africa. We follow China’s interest in nuclear energy. We have always been somewhat concerned about some areas of this activity,” she explained during the briefing.

According to Jenkins, the US administration is committed to the principles of nonproliferation and security in the field of nuclear development and encourages other states to do the same. She added that the non-transparent discussions on these issues, in particular between Beijing and Moscow, are cause for concern.

On the eve of the NPT conference, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Vishnevetsky spoke about the risks of a conflict between nuclear powers, which could lead to a hybrid military campaign unleashed against Russia. He noted that the Russian side is defending its legitimate right to ensure the fundamental interests of security.

According to him, Russia believes that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should never be unleashed. The Russian side, he added, believes that it is necessary to restore the operation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In turn, Fu Cong, Director of the Arms Control Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that Beijing is committed not to be the first to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

On August 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that a nuclear war should never be unleashed, there can be no winners in it. The Russian leader stressed that Russia has fully fulfilled its obligations under bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant weapons.

During a conference of countries participating in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made a statement accusing the Russian armed forces of using the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as a military base. The Russian delegation denied these accusations, noting that there were no military formations at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, with the exception of a limited number of military personnel necessary to ensure its safety.