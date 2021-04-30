The US authorities have promised to respond to Moscow on the steps taken to terminate the work of the US-funded radio station Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE / RL, recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign media agent), said on Thursday, April 29 on a regular briefing State Department Press Officer Ned Price.

“If the Russian government continues to take steps to forcefully shut down RFE / RL, we will respond,” Price commented.

He also accused Russia of “intolerance” to external views.

On April 7, court decisions came into force on bringing to administrative responsibility RFE / RL LLC and its general director for the lack of marking on the status of a foreign agent. The total amount of fines under 20 issued resolutions amounted to 5.5 million rubles, they were given two months to pay them.

As told TASS in mid-April in Roskomnadzor, the amount of fines for the lack of marking of a foreign media agent imposed on Radio Liberty amounted to 79.2 million rubles. 390 administrative offense reports were drawn up against RFE / RL and its general director. 40 resolutions came into force, the total amount of fines under them is 11 million rubles.

According to the law “On Mass Media”, materials from foreign media that perform the functions of a foreign agent can only be posted in Russia with the appropriate labeling. Because of the failure to comply with this requirement, protocols were drawn up against Radio Liberty.