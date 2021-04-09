The State Department explained the words of US President Joe Biden about Russian leader Vladimir Putin by “political pragmatism.” This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports The Washington Post.

Blinken said that in his policy towards Russia, Biden clearly sees two things. According to him, on the one hand, the president needs to hold Moscow accountable for any hostile actions, and, on the other hand, the US head remains open to cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would pay if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed a rude statement about the Russian president.