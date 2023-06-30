The United States does not intend to send its troops to Ukraine, as President Joe Biden has repeatedly said. This was announced on June 29 by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Thus, he commented on the statement of former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen that, under certain conditions, the countries of the alliance can send their troops to Ukraine.

“The President has made it very clear that US troops will not be sent to Ukraine,” he said at a briefing broadcast on website State Department.

Former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen said on June 7 that NATO allies may want to send troops to Ukraine if member states, including the United States, do not provide Kiev with real security guarantees at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, which will be held on July 11-12.

According to him, such actions could be initiated by Poland or one of the Baltic states. In this case, as noted by Rasmussen, a coalition will be formed, striving to more actively support Ukraine.

Prior to this, in May, The Wall Street Journal reported that at the NATO summit it plans to offer Kyiv immediate assistance, but not membership in the alliance.

At the same time, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki noted that it would not be easy for Kyiv to receive security and membership guarantees from NATO at the upcoming summit of the alliance in Vilnius.