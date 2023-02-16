State Department spokesman Price: The West does not set the rules for the global community

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said accusations by Washington and the West of seeking to impose rules on the rest of the world are “a shaking air.” His words lead “News”.

He emphasized that the basic legal norms are established collectively by the world community. “Any attempt to portray that the West makes its own rules is nothing more than a shaking air,” Price said.

The representative of the American Foreign Ministry also commented on the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who announced the West’s efforts to “privatize” international organizations and pointed out that the rules in such structures “break through the knee.” Price recalled that these rules were determined by the world community after World War II in order to prevent a third world war.

Earlier, Lavrov accused Western countries of wanting to suppress any dissent in the international arena. According to him, the actions of Western leaders only confirm that we are talking about continuing to ensure their hegemony.