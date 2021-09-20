The US State Department criticized Russia following the results of the last elections to the State Duma, as well as for the law on foreign agents. A statement was made by the spokesman for the department, Ned Price, it was published on website…

“The use of laws on ‘extremist organizations’, ‘foreign agents’ and ‘undesirable organizations’ severely limited political pluralism and prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights,” the statement said.

RIA News notes that the “Foreign Agents” Act, which also criticizes Price, has been in effect in the United States since 1938 (Foreign Agents Registration Act, FARA). Registration as a foreign agent can complicate the work of organizations and entail various risks when working.

At the end of August, representatives of major media outlets, including Novaya Gazeta, Meduza, Dozhd (the last two are included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of media performing the functions of a foreign agent), wrote an open appeal to the Kremlin. The journalists demanded to repeal the law on foreign media agents.

The presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, responded by saying that the Kremlin had seen an appeal from media representatives, but did not agree with the rhetoric of the message’s authors.