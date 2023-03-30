The representative of the State Department could not answer the question about the position of the United States in the UN on Nord Stream

The State Department was unable to comment on the US decision to abstain from the UN Security Council vote on the investigation into the Nord Stream attacks. This is reported RIA News.

“As for the investigations… I will have to get back to you on this matter,” Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. He explained that he would be able to give an answer after “checking [позиции страны] with the team.”

Earlier, the Russian embassy in the United States said that Washington was trying to “slow down” dangerous information about the involvement of American intelligence services in sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. “We see this as an obvious attempt <…> to “put on the brakes” dangerous for the United States information from reputable journalists about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services in organizing the “crime of the century” against critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea,” the US accused the diplomatic mission. The diplomats added that the United States is doing its best to interfere with the investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he accused the United States of sabotage at Nord Stream. According to the human rights activist, the US Navy used submarines to plant bombs. The allegations were later denied in Washington.