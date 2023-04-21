Deputy State Department Chairman Patel: It is not safe to evacuate private American citizens from Sudan

Deputy State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel during briefing told reporters that the US authorities consider it unsafe to evacuate American individuals from Sudan.

“It is not safe for the U.S. government to conduct a coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens right now,” Patel said.

Patel stressed that due to the clashes, the airport of Sudan’s capital Khartoum and the land border with Chad were blocked. He added that American diplomats are in touch with compatriots in the African country and provide all possible assistance.

On April 15, it became known about clashes in Sudan between the regular army and the Rapid Reaction Forces. Later, the EU ambassador to Sudan was attacked at his residence.