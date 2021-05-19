The US State Department confirmed the waiver of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Such a statement by the head of department Anthony Blinken was circulated during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, which is broadcast in Youtube…

The diplomat noted that a number of ships, legal entities, as well as the Nord Stream 2 AG company and its CEO are subject to sanctions. However, he did not directly say that these sanctions would be imposed. “I also decided that it was in the US national interest to suspend sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, its head Matthias Warnig and the corporate employees of Nord Stream 2 AG,” Blinken added.

The US refusal of restrictions was announced the day before, May 19. The text of the report, which was quoted by Bloomberg, said that the pipeline was an activity that could be sanctioned, but the administration of President Joseph Biden decided not to do so. This decision was explained by the national interests of Washington.

At the same time, the deputy head of the press service of the US State Department, Jalina Porter, commenting on the news about the stopping of restrictions, said that the United States intends to use all measures to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2.

The pipeline was originally supposed to be commissioned in 2019. However, due to restrictions imposed by the United States, construction participants began to withdraw from the project. The timing of its implementation has been postponed many times.