US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will fly to the United States this week and return to Moscow shortly. This was announced on April 20 at the US State Department.

“Ambassador Sullivan will return to the United States this week to visit his family and meet with members of the new administration, whom he has not had the opportunity to consult since he agreed to continue serving indefinitely. He will return to Moscow in the coming weeks “, – quotes “RIA News” the words of a source in the State Department.

Earlier that day, Sullivan confirmed he was returning to Washington for consultations. He noted that he intends to return back within a few weeks, before a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prior to that, on April 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov had recommended Sullivan to go to Washington for detailed consultations.

On April 15, the United States Ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry against the backdrop of US sanctions against Russia. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova clarified before her conversation with the ambassador that this conversation would become “difficult” for the American side. Sullivan said after the meeting that the conversation was professional and respectful.