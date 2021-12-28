The USA condemned the liquidation of the international historical, educational, charitable and human rights society “Memorial” (recognized in Russia by an NGO-foreign agent)… This was announced by the press secretary of the State Department Ned Price during a telephone briefing, writes RIA News…

According to Price, Washington condemns the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. “We are calling for an end to the attacks on civil society in Russia,” he said.

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry (MFA) reacted to the situation. The department said that the court’s decision was “more than incomprehensible to them and contradicts international obligations in the field of protection of fundamental civil rights.”

On December 28, the Russian Supreme Court liquidated Memorial. The Prosecutor General’s Office, which filed the relevant claim, stated that the reason was the repeated violation of the law on foreign agents. Memorial denies violations and believes that the case is political in nature and is aimed at destroying an organization that defends human rights and investigates political repression.