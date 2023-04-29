The State Department expressed disappointment at the refusal of Russia in the consular visit to Gershkovich

Washington is disappointed by Moscow’s refusal to allow a consular visit by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovich, Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. Broadcast of his speech was conducted on the department’s YouTube channel.

“We are deeply disappointed that the request to visit Evan in early May, May 11, for a consular visit was denied,” Patel said. He said Washington had made it clear that American citizens detained abroad should be given regular consular access.

The fact that the Russian authorities rejected the request of the American embassy for a consular visit to Gershkovich became known on April 27. It was clarified that such a decision was made in connection with the non-issuance of visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the UN Security Council.

Gershkovich was detained on March 30 in Yekaterinburg. A case was opened against him under an article on espionage: the investigation believes that the journalist, on instructions from the United States, collected data on a Russian defense industry enterprise. The observer himself denies his guilt.