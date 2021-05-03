US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the possibility of a boycott by the United States of the Beijing Olympics in 2022. He spoke about this in an interview with CBS News.

According to him, at the moment this issue is not key for the administration of US President Joe Biden. Blinken said it was “just not something that important” that Washington should focus on right now. We have another year, the head of the State Department summed up.

Nevertheless, the American diplomat, answering the question about the boycott, stressed that “nothing is impossible.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, assessed a possible boycott of the Beijing Olympics by the United States. She called Washington’s discussions on this topic “incredible vulgarity.” She pointed out that the United States has often touched on this topic lately. “Who are they to, in principle, stutter about boycotts of the Olympic Games in peaceful states?” Zakharova was indignant.

On April 7, the United States wanted to discuss a boycott of the upcoming Olympics in China with its foreign allies and partners. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington is considering the idea of ​​a “joint boycott” of the Beijing Games.