The State Department urged Moscow to comply with the Vienna Convention when interrogating US diplomats

The State Department commented on Russia’s plans to interrogate two US diplomats in the case of espionage and called on Moscow to comply with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. RIA News.

Washington recalled that according to the document, diplomatic staff should be treated with due respect and all necessary measures should be taken against attacks on person, freedom or dignity.

The State Department also called groundless the accusations against the former employee of the American Consulate General in Vladivostok, Robert Shonov, whom the FSB accused of collecting data for the United States on the progress of a special military operation (SVO).

“As we stated earlier, Shonov worked for a company with which a contract was signed to provide services to the US Embassy in Moscow in strict accordance with Russian law,” the US Foreign Office said.

According to the FSB, since September 2022, Shonov has been collecting information about mobilization in the regions of Russia, local problems and their impact on the protest activity of the population on the eve of the Russian presidential elections in 2024. He passed information to employees of the political department of the US Embassy in Moscow, Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein, and then received money for this.