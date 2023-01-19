State Department Spokesperson Patel: US prioritizes prisoner exchange with Russia

Deputy head of the press service of the US State Department Vedant Patel called the issue of a potential prisoner exchange with Moscow a priority for Washington. His words transmit “News”.

“When it comes to the wrongfully detained American citizens, not only in Russia, but also in other countries, then this is the highest priority for the Secretary of State and the President [США] (Anthony Blinken and Joe Biden – approx. “Lenta.ru”), ”said Patel. He added that the State Department continues to work actively in this direction. At the same time, Patel clarified that to date there is no news on possible exchanges.

Earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States continues to negotiate with Russia about the possibility of a prisoner exchange. However, he stressed, Washington does not intend to go into details of the dialogue on this issue.