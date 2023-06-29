Deputy official representative of the US State Department Vedant Patel on Wednesday, June 28, commenting on the burning of the Koran in Sweden, said that Washington considers such actions disrespectful, but this does not affect the position of the United States on the country’s entry into NATO.

“Burning and vilifying religious texts can be deeply disrespectful and harmful,” he said at the briefing.

Actions that may be legal, Patel said, “do not necessarily have to be appropriate,” and pointed out that Sweden, in the US’s view, shares NATO’s values. Washington continues to believe that Stockholm should become a member of the alliance as soon as possible, he added.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Swedish police agreed to hold a rally with the burning of the Koran at a mosque in Stockholm on the first day of the main Muslim holiday.

In turn, the prime minister of the kingdom, Ulf Hjalmar Kristersson, called the resolution of the protest legal, but inappropriate. He did not comment on the permission to burn the Koran in the context of Sweden’s possible entry into NATO.

Prior to that, the burning of the book on January 21 in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm was a high-profile international act against the Koran. This was done by the head of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party Rasmus Paludan.

Paludan later burned three books of the Qur’an in various places in Copenhagen. As the politician himself explained, he is holding actions against Turkey blocking Sweden’s entry into NATO.

In early February, Erdogan said that Stockholm would not be able to come to an understanding with Ankara as long as public burning of the Koran was considered acceptable there, and law enforcement agencies did not prevent such acts of vandalism.

Turkey blocked the process of considering Sweden’s application to join the alliance, but on June 29, 2022, Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm signed a security memorandum, which, according to Stoltenberg, takes into account all Turkey’s fears related to the fight against terrorism.

Finland and Sweden officially applied to join NATO in May 2022. Finland became a member of the alliance in the spring of 2023.