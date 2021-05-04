Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for “pressure on Russia” to “comply with its international agreements.” He wrote about this in his Twitter…

“We must work together to pay attention to Russia’s behavior, hold Russia accountable for its actions and put pressure on Moscow to comply with its international agreements and obligations,” the head of the State Department said, without explaining what specific agreements are in question. …

In turn, the representative of the American Foreign Office Ned Price in Twitter explained that the publication refers to the Minsk agreements and the “return” of Crimea to Ukraine.

In April, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said NATO was directly responsible for the deterioration of the situation in Donbass. He pointed out that Kiev, which enjoys the support of the West, is aimed at escalating the situation: shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has intensified.