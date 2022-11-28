DSCA: US State Department Approves $323 Million Sale of Air-to-Air Missiles to Finland

The US State Department approved the sale of more than $300 million in air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles to Finland. This is reported on site US Defense Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The State Department has approved a possible sale of $323.3 million worth of AIM 9X Block II tactical missiles, AGM-154 missiles and related equipment to the Finnish government.

The report notes that Finland has requested from Washington 40 tactical air-to-air missiles and 4 tactical guidance units for them, as well as 48 air-to-ground missiles. The contractor under the contract is Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Earlier, NATO spoke about the process of Sweden and Finland joining the alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that almost all NATO countries approved the accession of states. “Many countries have provided security guarantees to both countries. NATO has increased its presence in the Baltic Sea region,” he added.