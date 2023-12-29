The US State Department has approved the sale to Israel of M107 artillery shells for 155-mm howitzers and related equipment for $147.5 million, the Security Cooperation Agency, part of the Pentagon, announced this on Friday, December 29. CBSN.

Israel has asked the United States for the opportunity to purchase about 4.8 thousand shells. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded that the situation is an emergency for Israel, and therefore the sale of these shells to it is necessary “immediately.” The shells will be supplied from US Army warehouses.

It is separately noted that this deal will not affect the combat effectiveness of the US Armed Forces themselves.

Earlier, on November 15, the media reported that the United States was increasing the volume of military aid supplies to Israel. Thus, the Jewish state has already received 36 thousand 30-mm ammunition and about 2 thousand Hellfire missiles for AH-64E Apache helicopters, 1.8 thousand M141 grenade launchers and at least 3.5 thousand night vision devices.

On October 30, members of the Republican Party of the US House of Representatives published a bill providing financial assistance to Israel in the amount of $14.3 billion.

Prior to this, on October 20, American President Joe Biden requested from the United States Congress to provide additional military and other assistance to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of about $106 billion, of which $61.3 billion to Kyiv and $14.3 billion to Tel Aviv.

On October 15, Biden said that the United States has the ability to simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel. He noted that Washington will be able to ensure “international security.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.