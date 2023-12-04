The United States is using the remnants of financial assistance to Ukraine previously approved by the American Congress. This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on December 4.

“Now we rely on the remaining funds <...>, of which 97% have already been used,” he said during the briefing. Broadcast by TV channel NowThis.

Miller also noted that the State Department is extremely concerned about this situation.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that White House Budget Director Shalanda Young indicated in a letter to Congress that the United States will run out of funds to help Ukraine by the end of this year. The publication specified that the American administration hopes to increase pressure on legislators to pass an emergency funding package.

Prior to this, on December 1, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, urged the United States Congress to approve the appropriations, otherwise it would be difficult for the United States to provide the necessary amount of aid to Ukraine in 2024. Then he noted that this situation is the main cause of concern for the American government.

On November 17, US President Joe Biden signed a bill to temporarily finance the work of the country’s government without assistance to Ukraine. It was approved by two chambers of the American Congress. The bill also does not provide for aid to Israel. It was compiled by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana).

Later, on November 21, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that the United States would be able to continue providing assistance to Kyiv only if the American Congress approved the allocation of additional funds from the federal budget.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops.