US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, November 2, said that the United States will maintain a moratorium on nuclear testing, his statement was published on website State Department.

Washington is concerned about Moscow’s decision to withdraw ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). However, the United States does not intend to resume nuclear testing, he said.

“The United States remains committed to achieving entry into force of the CTBT, and we reaffirm our commitment to the 30-year-old moratorium on nuclear explosive testing above zero yield,” Blinken said in a statement.

Earlier that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law revoking ratification of the CTBT. The law came into force on the date of its publication.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was adopted in September 1996. The document provides for a ban on testing and any other nuclear explosions for civilian or military purposes anywhere. A number of countries, including the United States, have not ratified it, while Russia did so in 2000.

On October 30, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the West’s claims against Russia regarding the alleged lowering of the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, including due to the withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT, are groundless. He recalled that the country’s corresponding doctrine provides for only two provisions under which its use is permissible: in response to an enemy strike or in the presence of a threat to the existence of the state.

On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the withdrawal of ratification of the treaty a mirroring of the situation with the United States. According to him, Russia does not plan to change its attitude towards the actions specified in the treaty and has withdrawn ratification solely because the United States does not intend to confirm its participation in it.

Back in June, Putin declared that the Russian Federation had no need to use nuclear weapons. He recalled that the United States twice attacked the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The head of state pointed out that the United States is the only state in the world that has used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state.