Representatives of the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China are holding arms control talks in Washington. Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel announced this at a briefing on November 6.

“Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart and the US Government Interagency Team Receive Director [департамента по контролю над вооружениями МИД Китая] Sun Xiaobo at the State Department [США] today,” he said.

The deputy representative of the American State Department also noted that Washington calls on Beijing to discuss a number of problems related to arms control and the reduction of strategic risks.

It is noted that these negotiations are the first round of dialogue between the parties to US-China relations in this area since the administration of former American leader Barack Obama, who was US President from 2009 to 2017.

Earlier, on October 31, it became known that a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping would take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco in mid-November.

Former Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on October 30 that a possible conflict between the United States and China would be a disaster for the whole world. He noted that in order to prevent confrontation between the two countries, it is necessary to make joint efforts, preventing “the implementation of this worst-case scenario.” According to him, you cannot remain inactive, otherwise “what you least want will happen.”

Earlier, on October 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at a meeting with Joe Biden, demanded that the White House comply with the “one China” principle and the agreements that were reached in the 70-80s of the last century during the normalization of contacts and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries . According to him, the stabilization of relations between China and the United States also reflects the interest of the international community.

The day before, the US State Department reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister, during their visit to Washington, discussed issues on which the countries disagree, as well as areas for bilateral cooperation.

On October 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that China and the United States are two world powers and whether they can find the right path of coexistence is crucial for the world and its development. In turn, the American leader noted that the US authorities are committed to extreme competition with China, but do not intend to enter into conflict with it. Joe Biden also drew attention to the fact that the United States intends to be guided by the principle of “trust but verify” in relations with China.

The reason for limited contacts between the United States and China was the trip to Taiwan of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in August 2022, as well as the incident with a spy balloon from China shot down over US territory. In addition, relations between states have become more constrained due to tightened US sanctions and trade restrictions.

Taiwan is part of China but is not ruled by Beijing. The United States claims that it does not dispute the ownership of the island by the PRC, while providing support to the Taiwanese authorities. Official relations between the Chinese government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, but contacts resumed in the late 1980s.