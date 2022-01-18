Washington believes that the upcoming joint exercises between Russia and Belarus could allegedly allow Moscow to attack Ukraine from the north. This is reported TASS with reference to a senior State Department official.

According to her, reports of the transfer of Russian troops to Belarus under the pretext of planned exercises cause concern in the United States. The diplomat noted that it is noteworthy when exactly this happens. So, according to her, there are fears that Russia could deploy forces in Belarus in order to potentially attack Ukraine from the north. “I believe that for the Belarusians, the involvement of Belarus in such an attack would be completely unacceptable,” she stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the US State Department linked the change in the Belarusian constitution with the deployment of Russian nuclear forces on the territory of this country. According to the US official, the proposed changes allegedly include language that could be interpreted as “opening the way for Russia to deploy garrison forces on the territory of Belarus.” “These draft constitutional changes may indicate plans to allow the deployment of both conventional and nuclear forces of Russia on the territory,” he stressed.