The US State Department said that it has no information about the resumption of US oil purchases from the Russian Federation

The US State Department does not have any information about the resumption of purchases of Russian oil by American buyers. This was stated by Deputy Press Secretary of the State Department Vedant Patel, reports TASS.

“I have not seen these messages, and I would not believe that they have any validity,” he said. At the same time, Patel added that he intends to check this information after the briefing.

Earlier it was reported that the United States allegedly resumed imports of Russian oil for the first time since March 2022. The first shipment of oil from Russia went to the United States in October 2023. The United States continued to buy oil in November – this month the volume of purchased raw materials amounted to 9.9 thousand barrels, at $76 a barrel.

According to leading FNEB analyst Igor Yushkov, the United States could accidentally buy some of the Russian oil as part of other mixtures. In this case, we are talking about unintentional smuggling, which is the most likely scenario.