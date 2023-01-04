State Department: the United States expects from Russia the principle of reciprocity in the number of diplomats in missions

Russia has more diplomats in the US than US diplomats in Russia. This was stated by State Department spokesman Ned Price. RIA News.

He noted that Washington is counting on the principle of reciprocity in this matter and hopes to see progress in the work of diplomatic missions.

In December, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov announced that a group of 30 Russian diplomats who had been ordered by Washington to leave the country would leave the United States in early January. “The Americans continue their policy of reducing the diplomatic presence of Russia in the United States,” he said, explaining that they were forced to leave the United States due to visa restrictions from the State Department.

Later, the director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Darchiev, assessed relations between Moscow and Washington with the phrase “are on their last legs.”