The United States is not involved in the explosions in Iran and sees no reason to hold Israel responsible for them, the head of the US State Department press service, Matthew Miller, said at a briefing on January 3 in response to a question about the explosions in the Iranian province of Kerman.

“It is too early to say why, but I want to address some of the irresponsible statements and say that, firstly, the United States is not involved in this and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous. Secondly, we have no reason to believe that Israel is involved in the explosions,” he said.

A series of two explosions in the Iranian province of Kerman, near a cemetery, occurred on Wednesday, January 3. The deputy governor of Kerman, Rahman Jalali, qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. The number of victims as a result of the terrorist attack is more than 100 people, another 141 people were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences to the leadership of Iran in connection with the tragic consequences of the explosions in the province of Kerman. He sent an appeal to the President of the Republic and the Supreme Leader. Putin also conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The President of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, announced on the same day that the perpetrators and leaders of the terrorist attack near a cemetery in Kerman province in southeastern Iran, where General Qassem Soleimani is buried, will be found and punished.