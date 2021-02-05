US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the country supports a peaceful political dialogue in Belarus.

According to him, the United States will continue to support “not only the Belarusian, but also all the peoples of the world who face cruelty while exercising their democratic rights and freedoms.”

“The United States maintains a peaceful inclusive dialogue that will strengthen the independence, sovereignty of Belarus with a government that supports the fundamental rights of the people,” he was quoted as saying.RIA News»On Friday, 5 February.

In addition, Price called the results of the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus “rigged”, stressing that the US supports peaceful protests.

On February 4, the new US Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher met with former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

A spokesman for the American diplomatic mission confirmed that the United States “will continue to support the people of Belarus and those around the world who face terrible cruelty in the exercise of their fundamental freedoms.”

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote, mass opposition protests began in the country. The voting results were not recognized by the United States and European countries. Tihanovskaya left for Lithuania, where she met with EU leaders, in particular, with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.