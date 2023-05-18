State Department: US believes Russia continues to adhere to START restrictions

Washington believes that Moscow continues to adhere to the quantitative restrictions under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and insists on its further compliance, State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said. RIA News.

The representative of the Foreign Ministry answered the question whether the United States believes that Russia is complying with the restrictions. “Yes, that’s right,” the spokesman said. He expressed confidence that further mutual compliance with START is in the security interests of not only the United States, but also the rest of the world. Patel added that this is why Washington is working to keep the agreement alive.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia refuses to publish data on the total number of strategic offensive weapons under the treaty.