US Secretary of State Blinken announced talks with Lavrov in the coming days

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Writes about it TASS with reference to the statement of the diplomat during a briefing at the State Department.

The head of the American foreign policy department did not specify when exactly the negotiations would take place, saying that they would be held in the coming days.

Blinken specified that he would not discuss Ukraine during the conversation. According to him, it will be about the fate of the Americans detained in Russia and about the export of Ukrainian grain.

This will be the first talks between Blinken and Lavrov since the beginning of the Russian special operation.

Earlier, Lavrov reacted to the reluctance of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to take part in the shooting of a group photo of ministers at the G20 summit due to his presence. “As for statements about meetings with me, statements that they won’t take pictures with me, I didn’t invite anyone to be photographed. And I didn’t invite anyone anywhere at all,” Lavrov said, adding that Indonesia had invited him to the summit.