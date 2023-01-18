The State Department assured that Kyiv independently makes decisions on the use of Western weapons

US State Department spokesman Ned Price assured that Kyiv independently makes decisions on how to use the weapons transferred to it by Western countries. Thus, he answered the question of whether the United States would support the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Crimea using Western systems or not, reports RIA News.

“Ultimately, it is up to our Ukrainian partners to decide how and where best to use these weapons and supplies to defend their territory,” a US foreign policy spokesman said.

He clarified that Washington does not assign any targets to Kyiv for attack. According to him, the Pentagon is in constant contact with the Ukrainian side, determining the need to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with various types of weapons to help repel existing threats.

Earlier it became known that the United States was soon going to announce one of the largest packages of military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, it is noted that so far there are no plans to supply Kyiv with modern tanks, which he asked for.