State Department: North Korea transferring any weapons to Russia would be a violation of UN Security Council resolutions

The United States authorities plan to closely monitor the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia. This was stated at briefing State Department press secretary Matthew Miller.

“I would like to remind both countries that North Korea transferring any weapons to Russia would be in direct violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” the official said.

Miller clarified that the United States “will continue to enforce its own sanctions and will not hesitate to introduce new ones.”

Earlier, the South Korean television company YTN, citing a high-ranking government source, reported that Kim Jong-un went to Russia by train. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will discuss bilateral relations at the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.