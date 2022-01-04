The US authorities are convinced that there is a consensus between Washington and its allies on the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine. On Tuesday, January 4, reports TASS with reference to the statement of the State Department.

Earlier on January 4, it was reported that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, during a telephone conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, discussed coordination between NATO allies, including in the context of “containing” Russia.

In recent weeks, statements have been made in Kiev and in the West about the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin has emphasized that it has no aggressive intentions.