The decision of the administration of former US President Donald Trump to withdraw the country from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) damaged American national security. This was announced on February 14 by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins.

She voiced this position at a hearing in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives. The broadcast was conducted on the official website organ.

“The world is a safer place if we have arms control treaties in place,” Jenkins said.

Answering a question from Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly about Washington's withdrawal from a number of international treaties under Trump, she confirmed that as a result the United States is less protected than before.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was concluded between the USSR and the United States in 1987 and prohibited the two states from producing and deploying intermediate-range ballistic and cruise missiles.

On August 2, 2019, the INF Treaty became invalid due to the withdrawal of the United States. Russia was also forced to suspend the implementation of its obligations, while expressing its readiness to join other countries to the document.