The actions of the unrecognized Kosovo to seize city administration buildings in the region have exacerbated tensions with the authorities in Belgrade, undermining efforts to normalize relations. This is stated on May 26 in a published statement US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“The United States strongly condemns the actions of the Kosovo government to gain forceful access to municipal buildings in the north of the province, actions taken contrary to the recommendations of the United States and Kosovo’s European partners,” the document says.

Kosovo’s actions have unnecessarily exacerbated tensions in the region. They also undermined Washington’s efforts to help normalize relations between Pristina and Belgrade, the secretary said.

The escalation of the situation will have implications for US bilateral relations with Kosovo, Blinken added, urging Prime Minister Albin Kurti to change course and refrain from any action that could escalate tensions.

Earlier on Friday, HSE Professor and Head of the Black Sea-Mediterranean Studies Department of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences Ekaterina Entina, in an interview with Izvestia, told Izvestia what a new round of conflict between Serbia and Kosovo could lead to. According to the expert, any escalation of the situation will one way or another cause an interruption or degradation of the negotiation process.

She recalled that in March, local government elections were held in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, the turnout in which exceeded just over 3%. The elected people do not represent the interests of the Serbs, who boycotted the elections.

On Friday morning, clashes broke out between special forces and Serbs in northern Kosovo. Initially, law enforcement officers surrounded the administrative buildings of Kosovo. As explained by the police, they allegedly help the newly elected mayors to get started. The Serbs came to the defense of the buildings, clashes began.

Tear gas was used against the Serbs and cases of beatings were reported. Ten people were injured.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on NATO to prevent violence against Serbs in Kosovo. By his decree, he brought the army to combat readiness.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.