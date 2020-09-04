#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Energy renovation is an ecological and economic issue. And it is sizeable, since nearly one in five homes in the country is a thermal strainer. In the Val d’Oise, an owner testifies: if he was able to insulate his house using polyurethane sheets, it is because he took advantage of the Ma Prime Renov assistance. This state device has so far been aimed at low-income households.

Extension of the device

Since January 2020, only 85,000 requests have been made by French households for 10,000 projects. Also, the State has decided to open the system in January 2021 to all individuals, donors and co-owners. The assistance will be calculated according to household income, energy savings and thermal performance. 2 billion euros are devoted to the device. Craftsmen, for their part, hope to be able to manage the increase in demand.