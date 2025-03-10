The Madrid Assembly has already received the opinion that urgently requested the State Council, to clarify whether the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has an obligation to appear in the Begoña Commission, as the Popular Party had requested and … He had also defended Vox. The maximum advisory body of the State has concluded that Sanchez has no obligation to go to the regional Parliament.

The Madrid Assembly has known the opinion on Monday and there have been no surprises, since the conclusion of the State Council was quite predictable, and that there were other previous reports in the same direction. In fact, in the letter of La Moncloa in which Sánchez’s appearance was rejected, he alluded to a total of eight reports from the State Council in which it was underlined that a government president does not have to appear in an autonomous Parliament.

Now the Begoña Commission thus concludes their works, and in the coming weeks they will meet in the last session to discuss their conclusions, which will later be taken to the Plenary of the Chamber.

From the PP, the Secretary General in Madrid, Alfonso Serrano, has shown his respect for the opinion of the State Council, but stressed that Sánchez’s decision not to go to the Begoña Commission is a cowardice, since he could have appeared voluntarily to give explanations.

In the text of the opinion of the State Council, it is underlined that the Investigation Commission created in the Madrid Assembly ‘to investigate and, where appropriate, determine the political responsibilities that there were for the alleged irregularities and favor treatment in the operation of the programs of chairs and postgraduate Axcripts’ «Centers cannot control the action of the President of the Government of the Nation in that matter or require him to appear as such or as an spouse of the co -director of the Extraordinary Chair of Competitive Social Transformation of the Complutense University of Madrid».

In its conclusions, the highest advisory body of the State indicates that, from the objective point of view, the Research Commission of the Madrid Assembly “lacks power to control the action of the President of the Nation’s government” in the matter subject to debate. It also states that the requirements for appearances in this Investigation Commission “can only be addressed to the members of the Governing Council and the authorities and officials of the Community of Madrid.”

“To other people who do not meet such a condition, it is only possible to take an invitation to appear that does not generate an obligation for the guest or, if not attending, it must produce legal consequences of any kind,” concludes the State Council.