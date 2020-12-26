“I want to express my full support for the National Forestry Office, in which I deeply believe. “ The sentence is signed Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture, on France Inter. On December 22, he took the opportunity to officially launch the forestry component of the recovery plan. 200 million euros, devoted to the adaptation of French forests to global warming. A very hot topic.

Everyone agrees on the observation: the forests are ravaged by drought and the proliferation of insect pests, bark beetles in the lead. But on the ground, the response provided by the executive is not convincing. “There is not even enough to replant the public forests that died in 2018 and 2019”, calculates Philippe Canal, agent of the ONF and secretary general of Snupfen Solidaires. This public heritage only represents a quarter of French forests.

Above all, NFB staff wonder where the executive suddenly finds all this money. They have been warning for years about the slow agony of their public service. And if Julien Denormandie promises that “Huge part (of the 200 million euros for the forest) will go to the ONF”, The reality is different.

In the 150 million euros dedicated to forest renewal, there will indeed be 30 million for the state forests managed by the Office. But, as Philippe Canal reminds us, “Replanting trees is only a small part of the solution” in the face of climate change. “We need people in the field to monitor the plantations, watch over time how the ecosystem reacts and invent its own solutions. This work is impossible to carry out, human resources are constantly reduced. “

In 20 years, the ONF’s workforce has been cut by 40%. At the end of the nineties, the public establishment had 15,000 employees. They were only 8,551 full-time equivalents in 2019. And the trend is not about to reverse. In its budget for 2021, the ONF plans to cut another 95 jobs. A decrease in the budget bill for 2021, despite the opposition of a motley alliance of deputies. Anne-Laure Cattelot, the elected LaREM at the origin of the amendment and author of a report on the forest commissioned by the government, had managed at first reading to blow up the measure, thanks to the votes of the opposition. Before the executive decides to force the passage in the last version of the text. “A democratic scandal”, according to LFI deputy Mathilde Panot.

The vote on the budget, during the board of directors of December 16, 2020, reveals the strategic disagreements between the head and the body of the ONF. According to an internal communication document sent by management, the 2021 budget was adopted by the directors. The representatives of the trade unions voted against. Insufficient to reverse the balance of power. As a result, the authorized debt ceiling for the public establishment is raised to 550 million euros. And the ONF will further accelerate the use of private-law employees, aided by the law on the acceleration and simplification of public action promulgated in early December.

“The situation has been known for years. The state does nothing, staff cuts and recourse to the private sector have never solved the problem ”, Philippe Canal alert. But the ONF agents are not giving up. On the night of December 17 to 18, a dozen trade unionists occupied the headquarters of the ONF regional directorate in Nancy, to organize the debate on forests that the State refuses to them. They were accompanied by activists from Canopée – Forêts Vivantes, including Sylvain Angerand, the coordinator of the NGO. “We were promised a public debate on the future of our forests when the Anne-Laure Cattelot report was submitted. It never took place, so we organize it ourselves. The stimulus plan was negotiated in the most total opacity “, says the forest engineer. The management of the ONF did not wish to react to this action. A silence that could well become the norm, when the public establishment will have definitively disappeared.