Experts of the State Commission considered the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket ready for launch, which is supposed to launch the manned spacecraft Yu. A. Gagarin “(” Soyuz MS-18 “). On Friday, April 9, the press service writes about this. Roskosmos.

“According to the results of tests carried out by specialists of subsidiaries of the State Corporation Roscosmos at the launch complex of the site No. 31, the members of the State Commission decided to refuel the launch vehicle with fuel and the subsequent launch at 10:42:41 Moscow time,” the message says.

The crew of the spacecraft will include Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov, as well as American astronaut Mark Vande Hai. It is assumed that the flight to the ISS will take about three hours, docking to the Rassvet module is scheduled at 14:07 Moscow time on the same day.

The broadcast of the preparation and the launch itself will begin at 09:00 Moscow time on the state corporation’s website and social networks.

On the eve it became known that the launch of the ship will be broadcast on the largest media facade of Moscow – on the building of the Institute of Hydroproject on the Sokol. The video with the launch of Soyuz MS-18 is scheduled to be shown at 13:00, 15:00 and 18:00 Moscow time. In addition, more than 10 surfaces on the capital’s buildings were selected for broadcast.

The launch is carried out on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the flight into orbit of the first cosmonaut of the planet Yuri Gagarin. In this regard, the Soyuz spacecraft received the name Yu.A. Gagarin “. This inscription is applied to the hull of the ship. The rocket nose fairing is decorated with a portrait of an astronaut and the inscription “Year of Gagarin 1961–2021”.