The State Attorney General, Counselor, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, affirmed that the principles of social justice constitute a fundamental pillar in the civilization process of the UAE since its inception, which made it a model for peaceful coexistence, tolerance and social stability, as the UAE was able to achieve unprecedented global ratios in the application of social justice principles among its citizens and residents on its land Which in turn is the result of the sincere efforts and wise vision of the founding leader of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, based on consolidating the principles of justice and equality among all members of society, and these are the same values ​​that the wise leadership continued to follow through its tireless commitment to laying the foundations of justice And laying solid foundations and strong foundations for the state’s justice and justice system.

In a statement on the occasion of the “International Day of Social Justice, which falls on February 20 of each year,” the State Attorney General said that the UAE’s celebration of this global occasion comes within the framework of its keenness to support the efforts of the international community in achieving social justice for all, as it is a basic principle of peaceful coexistence Tolerance among nations is the basis for national stability and global prosperity, noting that the efforts made by the UAE in this regard, both locally and internationally, have made it among the developed countries that compete for global leadership in social justice indicators.

He pointed out that the UAE’s continued leadership in Arab countries and advancement in global indicators of the rule of law shows that the rule of law and the achievement of social justice are basic pillars guaranteed by the constitution and the state’s legislative system, which lay solid foundations to ensure the preservation of the rights of all segments of society, and all this stems from the central position of the human being in the vision The equitable development of the Emirates, which is a vision that believes that the human being is the most important element of development and the true wealth of the state, which must be preserved, developed and developed.





