Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, State Attorney General, affirmed that the principles of social justice constitute a fundamental pillar in the civilized march of the UAE since its inception, making it a model for peaceful coexistence, tolerance and social stability, as the UAE was able to achieve unprecedented global ratios in the application of social justice principles among its citizens and residents. On its land, which in turn is the result of the sincere efforts and wise vision of the founding leader of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” which is based on consolidating the principles of justice and equality among all members of society, and these are the same values ​​that the wise leadership continued to follow through its keenness We strive to lay the foundations of justice and lay solid foundations and strong foundations on which the state’s justice and justice system is based.

In a statement on the occasion of the “International Day of Social Justice, which falls on February 20 of each year,” the State Attorney General said: The UAE’s celebration of this global occasion comes within the framework of its keenness to support the efforts of the international community in achieving social justice for all, as it is a fundamental principle of coexistence. Peaceful and tolerance among nations, as it is the basis of national stability and global prosperity, noting that the efforts made by the UAE in this regard both locally and internationally have made it in the ranks of developed countries that compete for the leadership of global social justice indicators.

He pointed out that the UAE’s continued leadership in Arab countries and advancement in global indicators of the rule of law shows that the rule of law and the achievement of social justice are basic pillars guaranteed by the constitution and the state’s legislative system, which lay solid foundations to ensure the preservation of the rights of all segments of society, and all this stems from the central position of the human being in the vision The equitable development of the Emirates, which is a vision that believes that the human being is the most important element of development and the true wealth of the state, which must be preserved, developed and developed.